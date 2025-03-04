Dentsu India hires Devang Shah, Hemant Kshirsagar as CBOs for CXM practice

New Delhi: Dentsu India on Tuesday announced the appointments of two Chief Business Officers for its Customer Experience (CXM) practice.

Devang Shah has joined as Chief Business Officer, Consumer, Industrials and Commerce, while Hemant Kshirsagar takes on the role of Chief Business Officer, Financial Services and FinTech.

Shah will lead the non-BFSI segment, focusing on client relationships and overall growth. He will also focus on the network’s presence in the luxury and precious jewellery sectors.

Shah and Kshirsagar will work to expand CXM capabilities and enhance delivery excellence. They will collaborate across the network to deliver integrated solutions that tackle business challenges and drive results through marketing, technology, and consulting.

Shah has 18 years of experience in digital marketing and commerce. He has worked with brands such as Gabriel & Co., Titan, Nokia, EY, and KPMG.

Kshirsagar has 17 years of experience in FinTech and digital strategy and has worked at Bain, EY, and PwC.

Shah said, “Dentsu’s ambitious vision and integrated approach to marketing, technology, and consulting present an exciting opportunity to drive industry-leading solutions. I look forward to helping brands navigate an ever-evolving marketplace.”

Kshirsagar added, “I am excited to join Dentsu and look forward to leveraging our expertise in financial services, technology, and integrated marketing to deliver accelerated growth and unlock new opportunities for our financial services clients.”

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, commented, “At dentsu, we're driven by the mission to create real growth for our clients by tackling their most complex challenges. Shah and Kshirsagar bring the strategic vision and deep industry expertise needed to accelerate this journey. Their leadership will be crucial in expanding our CXM capabilities and enhancing our customer experience impact across all practices and expertise. I am confident that they will empower our clients to grow, acquire, and retain customers more effectively by harnessing the full potential of our integrated solutions in an ever-evolving marketplace.”