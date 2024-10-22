Dentsu India celebrates 8th edition of ‘One Day for Change (ODFC)’

New Delhi: Dentsu India recently celebrated the 8th edition of ‘One Day for Change (ODFC)’, its global annual sustainability event that aims to unites its people as a force for good. This year’s theme, ‘Sustainable Behaviours’, focused on reducing consumption, promoting a circular economy, and protecting finite resources for future generations, aligning with the network's 2030 sustainability strategy.

To champion sustainable practices, Dentsu organised activities focusing on protecting and restoring nature, upcycling, recycling, redistributing resources, and collaborating with nonprofits or community groups.

Activities were conducted on September 4, 12 and 13 across Dentsu India’s offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Pune.

The first activity, a tree plantation drive, planned in association with SankalpTaru Foundation, an IT-enabled environmental NGO, resulted in the planting of a total of 730 trees. A sense of community was built among the volunteers through on-ground team-building exercises, helping employees offset their carbon footprint and build environmental consciousness.

The second activity was a seedball-making session conducted in partnership with SankalpTaru Foundation. A seedball is a low-cost and effective method for rapid plantation in challenging areas, where seeds are encased in a mixture of soil and compost to promote growth. Volunteers made more than 5000 seedballs, demonstrating how impactful conservation efforts can start even with indoor activities.

The finale event featured a Hackathon by Waste Warriors, a non-profit focused on waste management in the Indian Himalayas. Volunteers participated, creating communication materials and strategizing solutions for on-ground challenges. The session aimed to raise awareness about mountain plastic pollution and encouraged tourists to contribute their time and skills to sustainable solutions.

ODFC 2024 drew participation from Dentsu India employees, contributing to over 500 hours across the three-day event.

Commenting on the event, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, Dentsu, said, “We stand proud, witnessing the steadfast commitment of our people during this year’s ‘One Day for Change’. The 8th edition has reminded us that when we come together with purpose, even the smallest actions can ignite a wave of transformation. At Dentsu, our mission extends beyond the simple acts of reducing, recycling, and reusing - it’s about rekindling our responsibility to protect the Earth and fostering a circular economy that nurtures future generations. True change begins with a single step. The actions we have taken - from planting trees to solving complex challenges - are steps toward a much larger vision. This is not just about meeting our sustainability goals for 2030. It’s about creating ripples of positive impact, driven by the belief that we can shape a better world, not just for ourselves, but for all who share this planet.”