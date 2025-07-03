Dentsu India appoints Sujeet Behra as President – Carat & CSO – Dentsu Media

New Delhi: Dentsu India has announced the elevation of Sujeet Behra as President, Carat, with an expanded remit as Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Media.

He will report to Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, South Asia.

Meanwhile, Sanchayeeta Verma has moved on from her role as CEO - Carat, to pursue new professional endeavours.

Behra has been a part of Carat for over three years, managing multiple responsibilities as Carat North business head, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

In his new roles, Behra will lead the strategic vision for both Carat and Dentsu Media, focusing on creating cross-collaborative, insight-led solutions that align with evolving business priorities.

Wadhwa said, “Sanchayeeta has played an incredible role in shaping Carat’s growth story – driving momentum, nurturing talent, and strengthening the agency’s strategic foundation. As she embarks on her next chapter, we wish her continued success in all her future endeavours. As we look ahead, Sujeet’s expanded mandate comes at a pivotal time. He brings sharp strategic thinking, a collaborative mindset, and a deep understanding of the evolving media landscape. His leadership reflects dentsu’s commitment to integrated thinking, where media, creative, and performance come together to drive business impact. This is a strong step forward in our journey to create connected, future-ready solutions for our clients."

Behra added, “I am honoured to be part of dentsu and Carat at such an exciting and transformative time. I have long admired the organisation's commitment to creativity, innovation and most importantly, client success. My focus will be on fostering a collaborative and growth-oriented environment, where we can continue to push boundaries of creativity and deliver exceptional results for our clients. Look forward to working with the talented team across dentsu to build upon this strong foundation and drive the organisation's continued growth and success. ”