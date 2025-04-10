Dentsu elevates Amit Wadhwa and Anita Kotwani

New Delhi: Dentsu on Thursday announced the elevation of Amit Wadhwa as Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Creative & Media Brands, South Asia, and Anita Kotwani as Chief Client Officer, South Asia.

Both will jointly report to Harsha Razdan, CEO - South Asia, dentsu, and Prerna Mehrotra, CCO and CEO - Media, APAC.

Razdan said, “Marketing today is more complex than ever, but complexity shouldn’t slow businesses down. At dentsu, we’re making it simpler, smarter, and more human. Our ‘One dentsu’ model brings together media, creative, technology, and customer experience to solve real business challenges. Impact comes from both integration and transformation. Amit will drive powerful ideas that break silos and unlock new possibilities, while Anita will deepen client partnerships to ensure our strategies create measurable growth. Together, they will lead people-centered transformations, helping brands navigate change with clarity, confidence, and results. This is ‘Innovating to Impact’ in action - marketing built for the future, today.”

In his expanded role, Wadhwa will lead dentsu’s Creative and Media practices, architecting seamless collaboration across three Creative brands - Dentsu Creative Webchutney, Dentsu Creative Isobar, and Dentsu Creative PR, and five Media brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Posterscope, and Sokrati.

His priority will be to break silos and establish a unified way of working across these disciplines, ensuring that Media and Creative function as a cohesive force, Dentsu said in a press statement.

Wadhwa said, “This level of integration hasn’t been done in a long time, giving us the opportunity to shape a new way forward. Success isn’t about a single idea or individual - it happens when the right people collaborate, take ownership, and act with intent. That mindset is what’s driving the next phase of growth at dentsu South Asia.”

“For years, Media and Creative have been distinct powerhouses, each delivering impact in their own way. But the future demands integration, not silos. We are bringing them together - not just for efficiency, but to create a more connected, agile, and strategic approach to solving challenges. 2024 laid the foundation for dentsu; 2025 is about momentum - bigger ideas, faster execution, and smarter impact. With some of the brightest minds in the industry, I’m excited for what’s next,” he emphasised.

Kotwani will steer client-centric strategies that strengthen partnerships and align solutions with evolving business needs. As Chief Client Officer for dentsu South Asia, she will champion transformative growth by embedding client-centricity into every strategic decision. She will oversee integrated client teams, expanding her remit to creative, media, and CXM, while also ensuring the expansion of the network’s presence in high-growth areas such as Business Transformation (BX), Retail, and Commerce.

She will deliver bespoke, high-demand client centric solutions by combining expertise from across the network with cutting-edge technology, advanced commerce strategies, and strategic partnerships.

Kotwani said, “Clients power everything we do. This role is about creating high-impact partnerships by understanding their challenges and delivering solutions that generate measurable business growth. My focus is on accelerating their success through integrated capabilities, tailored strategies, and seamless execution. We are leveraging dentsu’s full ecosystem to create market-leading solutions that enable brands to scale, adapt, and lead with confidence. With extensive experience in building enduring client relationships and shaping large-scale media and marketing initiatives, I am committed to delivering long-term value. We are bringing together expertise, innovation, and deep market insights to help businesses unlock new opportunities, strengthen brand positioning, and create exponential impact. This is about setting new benchmarks for growth and ensuring our clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.”