Dentsu Creative launches Future Mandala in India

Delhi: Dentsu Creative has announced the launch of ‘Future Mandala’ in India—a tool designed to equip brands with the insights and foresight necessary to innovate and build entirely new business ecosystems.

Developed by Dentsu Tokyo in 2011, this tool aims to lead Indian brands into a future of sustainable growth and market leadership.

Amit Wadhwa, Chief Executive Officer, South Asia, Dentsu Creative said, “Understanding the future is the first step in shaping it. Future Mandala equips brands with the insights needed to move beyond short-term trends and embrace long-term innovation. This tool is a manifestation of dentsu’s commitment to ‘Innovating to Impact’, ensuring that our clients are not simply keeping pace with the market but leading it with foresight and strategic clarity.”

Sumeer Mathur, Chief Strategy Officer, India, Dentsu Creative elaborated, “Marketers are constantly grappling with how today’s trends will shape tomorrow. Future Mandala enables them to shape entire business ecosystems—from the way they develop products to how they communicate with consumers and drive long-term growth. It draws on a wealth of data—from government reports, industry insights, and trends—giving brands a clear and actionable roadmap for the next five years. It’s a powerful tool for driving innovation in a rapidly shifting economy.”

Future Mandala is available as a premium, fee-based service for dentsu’s existing and new clients, It is developed by Dentsu Creative’s experts, including Takuya Kagata, Partner at Dentsu Consulting Inc. and editor-in-chief of its Japanese edition.