Dentsu Creative Isobar appoints Sushant Barua as National Creative Director - Art

New Delhi: Dentsu Creative Isobar has appointed Sushant Barua (Manik) as National Creative Director - Art.

In his new role, Barua will report to Sahil Shah, President, Dentsu Creative Isobar. He will also work closely with Abhijat Bharadwaj, Chief Creative Officer, and the wider leadership team.

Barua will lead the art and visual design function across the agency’s client portfolio. He will work to redefine the agency’s design language and enhance visual craft.

Barua has 20+ years of industry experience.

Shah said, “We needed to fix this jigsaw puzzle of what all contributes to building a new age creative agency. Barua, as the leader of art, has been a great choice. What amazes me is the simplicity with which he handles both clients and talent across the agency. Of course, he comes with a solid pedigree of work across various platforms and mediums, with numerous global and Indian awards in his kitty. But what I’m looking forward to the most is how we will steer the agency to create exceptional work for clients and nurture our top-performing talent while doing so.”

Abhijat Bharadwaj added, “Barua is without doubt one of the finest design minds in the industry, and we are incredibly excited to have him on board. He has been the missing link in our creative ecosystem, a leader who brings world-class design thinking and inspires teams to push the boundaries. With Barua joining us, we are all set to create some truly breakthrough work and elevate Dentsu Creative Isobar to the next level.”

Barua commented, “What excites me most about this role is the opportunity to work with a young, talented team that’s hungry to create standout work. The energy at Dentsu Creative Isobar is infectious, and I hope to lead by example - pushing for strong visualisation, bold design thinking, and helping raise the creative bar across the agency.”