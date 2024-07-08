Dentsu Creative India appoints Abhijat Bharadwaj as CCO- Dentsu Creative Isobar

Delhi: Dentsu Creative India has appointed Abhijat Bharadwaj as the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Dentsu Creative Isobar.

Co-reporting to Amit Wadhwa, CEO, Dentsu Creative India and Sahil Shah, President, Dentsu Creative Isobar, Bharadwaj will work very closely with the leadership team to drive the agency's creative agenda forward.

Commenting on his appointment, Wadhwa said, "Abhijat is not just an exceptional creative talent but a visionary leader for this new age. His passion for excellence in both work and team building will set new industry standards. Alongside our formidable team of creative leaders, we are confident that Abhijat will propel us to new heights of success and recognition."

Sahil Shah added, “Abhijat’s entry unlocks a new level of growth for us. In today’s day and age, brands need a creative agency that solves problems, regardless of platforms or mediums, because that’s how non-linear and multi-platform the consumer is. And in this new era, I believe we have a phenomenal talent pool, with strong creative capabilities and the right culture to be in the pole position. With Abhijat leading our creative from the top, I am certain we are now a team to beat.”

With over 17 years of advertising experience, Bharadwaj has led campaigns for brands such as Star Sports, Swiggy, AM/NS, Mercedes-Benz, and Godrej. He has spearheaded campaigns like 'Netflix for All,' Bhuvan Bam's Pizza Hut campaign,'Yeh Diwali Football Wali' campaign for the Indian Super League, 'Teen Ka Dream' Adidas World Cup campaign. Abhijat's career includes key roles at top agencies like Leo Burnett, McCann, and Creativeland Asia. He has also headed the premium sports vertical at Star Sports, where he played a role in promoting the culture of football, tennis, and F1 in India.

Bharadwaj said, "Joining an iconic global brand like dentsu is truly exciting. My goal is to unlock new opportunities for Dentsu Creative Isobar in India and build a best-in-class team that delivers creative solutions and exceptional value for our clients."

Dentsu Creative India recently reimagined its creative business and now encompasses three portfolio brands: Dentsu Creative Webchutney, Dentsu Creative Isobar, and Dentsu Creative PR.