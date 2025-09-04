Dentsu CEO denies sale of international business amid speculation

New Delhi: Dentsu Group’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Hiroshi Igarashi, has denied reports that the Japanese advertising behemoth has decided to sell its international operations, stressing that no such decisions have been made.

In an official statement issued by the company, Dentsu Group acknowledged recent media reports regarding its international arm, but categorically denied that any announcement or resolution had been taken.

“There have been media reports concerning the Company’s international business, but no announcements have been made by the Company,” Igarashi said.

The statement further clarified that while Dentsu is in the process of rebuilding its international business foundation and reevaluating underperforming businesses, it is simultaneously exploring strategic alternatives to enhance corporate value.

However, Igarashi emphasised, “No decision has been made at this time. Should any matters arise that require disclosure, the Company will make an announcement in a timely and appropriate manner.”

The denial follows intense speculation earlier this week that Dentsu had appointed leading financial advisers, including Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and Nomura Securities, to explore interest in its overseas businesses. Reports suggested that the company was evaluating options ranging from partial stake sales to a full divestment of its international operations.

Dentsu’s international division, which includes agencies such as Carat, iProspect, dentsu X, Merkle, and Tag, has historically accounted for a significant portion of its global revenues, generating over $4.5 billion in 2024.

However, performance has lagged in recent years compared with its domestic business in Japan, where the company continues to report steady growth. In the first half of 2025, organic revenues in Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) fell by 8.9%, in the Americas by 3.4%, and in EMEA by 2.4%, even as the Japanese business grew by 5.3%.