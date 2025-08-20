Delon Mascarenhas and Mitushi Sharma join BBH India as EVPs

New Delhi: BBH India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Delon Mascarenhas and Mitushi Sharma as Executive Vice-Presidents.

In their new roles, they will be responsible for strengthening client partnerships and driving strategic business expansion.

Both will report to Himanshu Saxena, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, BBH India.

The agency has also elevated Ashwin Palkar and Nisheeth Srivastava to Senior Executive Creative Directors. They will continue to report to Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India.

Mascarenhas brings more than 25 years of experience across brand strategy, content, and digital marketing. He was previously Senior Vice-President at DDB Mudra Group and has served as Head of Marketing at Tring.

He has also held leadership roles at Edelman India, Havas Life, and other companies. During these stints, he has driven integrated mandates for a diverse mix of brands, including McDonald’s, HUL, Red Bull, Meesho, Dream11 and Abbott.

Sharma, also a seasoned advertising professional with over 23 years of experience, most recently held a leadership role at FCB Interface. Throughout her career, she has built and managed an array of global and Indian brands, across a wide spectrum of categories, from beauty, auto and consumer durables to BFSI, pharma and FMCG, including brands like Nivea, Whirlpool, Mahindra, Hero Group, Conagra Foods, Skechers and Torrent Pharma.

Notably, she has been an integral part of the team leading the Unilever relationship while managing a wide spectrum of brands, including Lakme, Domex and Ayush.

Himanshu Saxena, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, BBH India, said,“Today, BBH has evolved from being a creative agency to a Creative Company that is designed to deliver full-funnel marketing effectiveness using creativity. The strengthening of the leadership team underscores our commitment to this belief. Both Delon and Mitushi have been handpicked for this strategic role of delivering the power of difference to our clients’ businesses. With a talented leadership, BBH India is stronger than ever to move to the next phase of growth.”

Mascarenhas said, "I'm excited to re-join BBH India at a pivotal moment in its growth journey as it invests in a leadership culture that’s built for the future. I look forward to working alongside Paritosh and Himanshu and a forward-thinking team to support brands and businesses in today’s complex and evolving landscape.”

Sharma added, "As technology becomes an even bigger part of our lives, consumer behaviour, mindsets, and expectations continue to evolve. As a global creative powerhouse, BBH India has always stood out for its ability to combine cultural insight, creativity, and strategy in a way that’s fresh, effective, and relevant to where the world is headed. With a clear vision and strong leadership, I’m confident this team is poised to push boundaries and help shape the next chapter of exponential growth."