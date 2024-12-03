Delhi High Court orders a halt on ads labeling Physics Wallah as "Sasta Wallah"

New Delhi: According to Bar and Bench, the Delhi High Court has issued a temporary injunction against Scholars Den, preventing them from releasing advertisements that label Physics Wallah as "sasta wallah" (cheap one).

The court agreed with Physics Wallah, noting that the problematic ads were sometimes shown near their coaching centers and spread on social media.

Justice Mini Pushkarna granted a temporary order to stop these ads, saying that Physics Wallah had shown a good reason for this order and would be seriously harmed without it. The case will be heard again in April 2025 after more information is gathered.

Physics Wallah, which provides courses ranging from Rs50 to Rs1 lakh, argued that certain advertisements were defamatory and misleading, suggesting that their affordably priced courses were of inferior quality.

Physics Wallah, or "PW," started in 2016 as a YouTube channel by Alakh Pandey to teach Physics for the JEE exam. With engaging teaching and cheap mobile data, it quickly grew to over 2 million followers by 2019.

Recently, Scholars Den, a rival coaching center ran ads calling Physics Wallah "sasta wallah" to promote itself. The court temporarily stopped these ads to protect Physics Wallah's reputation until a final decision was made, showing the competition between the two tuition centers.