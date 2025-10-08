Deepika-Ranveer’s Abu Dhabi film triggers hijab row

New Delhi: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has sparked a fresh online debate after appearing in an Abu Dhabi tourism campaign wearing an abaya and hijab at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The film, titled “Mera Sukoon,” features Padukone with her husband Ranveer Singh exploring the city. The couple have been named brand ambassadors for Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi.

The video shows Singh introducing Padukone to several cultural and architectural landmarks. In one sequence at the Grand Mosque, Padukone is seen in a rust-coloured abaya and hijab. The visuals led to strong reactions on social media.

Critics called the actor a “fake feminist,” drawing contrasts with her 2015 “My Choice” video and her saffron swimsuit in “Besharam Rang” from “Pathaan.”

Some users questioned why she has not fronted similar promotions for Indian religious sites.

One post asked if “My Choice” applied only selectively. Another said she would “wear anything for money.”

Remember Deepika Padukone's video "My Choice"?



"To wear a Bindi or not, my choice"

"I decide the clothes I wear"



Now Deepika Padukone has made video promoting Abu Dhabi tourism wearing Hijab.



What happened to "My Choice"? pic.twitter.com/y6bbIrqGYs — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) October 7, 2025

The Bollywood “feminist” who lectures India on women’s freedom now wrapped in a burka for a few shiny dirhams. 💸#DeepikaPadukone promoting tourism for #AbuDhabi .

Choose your heroes wisely. 😏 pic.twitter.com/CiJOX3bSo2 — Sanjay yadav (@sanj_onhunt) October 7, 2025

Supporters shared images of Padukone at Indian temples and said the clothing was in line with local customs at a place of worship.

A separate post said the hijab “gave a glamorous look” and praised the couple for showing respect to Arab culture.

Neither Padukone nor the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has commented on the reactions.

The campaign positions Abu Dhabi as a destination for “self-discovery and peace.” It is the first time Padukone and Singh have jointly represented a global tourism brand.

Padukone has previously been at the centre of public and political debate. In January 2020, during promotions for “Chhapaak,” she briefly visited Jawaharlal Nehru University amid anti-CAA protests, drawing both praise and criticism.

In 2023, “Besharam Rang” from “Pathaan” triggered protests from right-wing groups, who said her saffron swimsuit hurt Hindu sentiments. The controversy widened into a national discussion on morality, religion and censorship.

More recently, trade reports said Padukone had raised concerns over certain sequences in the film “Spirit” and sought an eight-hour workday, along with differences over remuneration.

Though she did not comment, media reports said she later exited the project.

Vyjayanthi Movies, producer of “Kalki 2898 AD,” has announced that Padukone will not return for the sequel.