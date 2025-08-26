Deepali Saini expands role at Havas CX as Global Chief Experience Design Officer

New Delhi: Deepali Saini, CEO, Think Design, has been given the additional role of Global Chief Experience Design Officer for Havas CX.

In this expanded role, Saini will join the Global CX Leadership Board and spearhead the network’s Experience Design (XD) practice worldwide.

Saini will be based in the Havas integrated village in Bengaluru. She will continue to report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia and to David Shulman, Global CEO, Havas CX, for her expanded role.

As Global Chief Experience Design Officer at Havas CX, Saini will lead the unification and elevation of the network’s XD practice, with a focus on design excellence, capability building, and business growth. She will bring global XD teams together by expanding service offerings, establishing shared ways of working, championing ethical AI, and embedding design more deeply within client engagements. Her mandate also includes building the XD practice in Southeast Asia, with Singapore as a regional hub.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia, said, “Deepali’s vision and determination have been central to Think Design’s success - pioneering a bold business model, expanding to Singapore, and setting a benchmark as the first Havas India agency in the region. Her leadership is a testament to the exceptional calibre of Indian talent making its mark globally. With her deep understanding of user behaviour and proven ability to drive creative and commercial growth, I’m confident she will unlock our next chapter of success. I wish her all the very best.”

David Shulman, Global CEO, Havas CX, said, “Deepali’s promotion reflects the incredible impact she is making across our agency. Customer Experience is key to delivering on the promises brands make through their advertising. Deepali’s ability to connect design thinking to business outcomes is shaping how Havas applies CX to help our clients win. Deepali’s expanded role will amplify her ability to bring people together, spark new ideas, and deliver exceptional work across our global network.”

Deepali Saini, Global Chief Experience Design Officer & CEO, Think Design, said, “As the world becomes more digital, more complex, and yet more profoundly human, Experience Design has never been more critical to how brands connect, inspire, and endure. My vision is to create a unified Global XD practice at the heart of the Havas CX Network, one that not only builds on our collective strengths but also pushes boundaries and shapes entirely new possibilities for our clients and teams. As a designer from India, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the depth, adaptability, and imagination of our talent is increasingly influencing outcomes on the global stage. I carry that expertise into every role I take on, bringing Experience Design to the world in ways that are thoughtful, scalable, and deeply impactful. I’m grateful to Rana and David for their continued support and trust in me and for giving me the opportunity to take on this prestigious expanded role.”