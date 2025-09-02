DDB Tribal appoints Anusheela Saha as Creative Head

New Delhi: DDB Tribal, part of the DDB Mudra Group, has appointed Anusheela Saha as Creative Head. She joins the Gurugram-based agency from FCB India, where she served as National Creative Director, leading creative strategies and mentoring teams.

Saha brings over 20 years of experience, having previously held key roles at Cheil and FCB India. Her portfolio includes projects addressing social issues, such as the ‘UnBox Me’ initiative, which explored gender identity in children. She has worked with brands including Unilever, KFC, Mahindra Automobiles, Uber, Google, Samsung, UN AIDS and Times of India, and her work has been recognised at Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clio Awards, Spikes Asia and Kyoorius.

She will report to Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer of DDB Mudra Group, and succeeds Iraj Fraz, who will move into another role within the company.

Commenting on her appointment, Mathew said, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen DDB Tribal grow stronger and confident as an agency. And Anusheela will help take this growth into its next phase. She shares a lot of the same values that we hold dear, especially when it comes to big ideas and craft. And with the exciting brands that we have in the agency, I look forward to working with her to create work that’s just as exciting.”

Saha added, “I am very excited to be a part of DDB Tribal. For me DDB is the perfect alignment of culture, creative vision, and leadership. I look forward to helping Rahul take this incredible legacy forward and also building a successful partnership with Ashutosh and the entire team at DDB Tribal.”