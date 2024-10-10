DDB Mudra appoints Priya Shivakumar as Creative Head, DDB Mudra South

New Delhi: DDB Mudra has appointed Priya Shivakumar as its new Creative Head for the South region.

Shivakumar will collaborate closely with Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group and share leadership with Menaka Menon, President – Growth and Strategy, DDB Mudra.

Shivakumar has joined from Wunderman Thompson (JWT), where she rose up the ranks from ECD of Chennai to Chief Creative Officer (South).

Through her career of over two decades, Priya's work and creative leadership have won numerous Cannes Lions, D&AD Pencils, One Show Pencils and Spikes Asia, one of the more recent wins being for the “Hidden Truth” a powerful piece on Domestic Violence.

"I'm thrilled to join DDB Mudra and contribute to the legacy of creating culturally resonant brands," Priya said. “These are exciting times where you can take storytelling to new and unexpected places…through technology, craft or experience…”, She added: "I'm looking forward to leveraging the power of emotions in my work, driving choices, creating conversations, shaping markets, and rewriting brand stories."

Mathew commented, “We have been evolving our offering in the South to go beyond national campaigns and offer specialised expertise for the five South markets. And we believe what will make our solutions even more effective is our creativity. Priya will play a critical role in us achieving this vision for the South office. She has the unique ability to capture local and cultural nuances and execute them to international standards. I’m excited to have her partner us in our journey.”