Dapper Dude onboards Neil Nitin Mukesh as brand ambassador

Delhi: Dapper Dude, a men's grooming brand from the house of Skin Miracle,has announced Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as its new brand ambassador.

"I am excited to be associated with Dapper Dude, a brand that stands for quality, innovation, and the modern man's grooming needs," said Mukesh. "As someone who values skincare and grooming, I am thrilled to represent a brand that offers comprehensive and effective solutions."

Vishal Baid, Founder of Dapper Dude, said, "We are thrilled to have Mukesh join the Dapper Dude family. His sophistication and commitment to grooming excellence mirror our brand’s ethos. This partnership marks a significant step in our journey to redefine men's grooming in India.”

With Mukesh as the brand ambassador, Dapper Dude aims to expand its presence both nationally and internationally.