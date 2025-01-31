Danone appoints The Womb as creative partner for toddler nutrition brands

New Delhi: Danone has appointed The Womb as its strategic and creative partner for its toddler nutrition brands.

As part of the mandate, The Womb will be instrumental in developing engaging narratives and effective communication strategies for Danone India’s toddler nutrition brands.

The agency shared in a statement that the account was won without a pitch.

Sriram Padmanabhan, Director of Marketing at Danone India, said, “India is crucial for Danone’s growth. We sought a partner that could offer impactful strategic insights beyond traditional advertising. I’m confident this collaboration will strengthen our position in the toddler nutrition sector.”

Heval Patel, COO of The Womb, added, "We’re excited to join forces with Danone India on this transformative challenge, aiming to make Danone synonymous with the toddler nutrition category. Through compelling storytelling, we’ll showcase the brand’s unique value propositions and strengthen its connection with parents.”