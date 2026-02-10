D&AD appoints David Patton as CEO

New Delhi: D&AD has appointed David Patton as its Chief Executive Officer. Patton will take up the role later this month.

D&AD said Patton brings senior leadership experience across marketing, advertising and production.

Patton’s career spans senior roles on both the brand and agency side. He previously served as European Vice-President of Marketing at Sony PlayStation and Senior Vice-President of Marketing for Sony Europe (Sony Electronics).

He has also led creative agency networks, having served as CEO of Grey London and EMEA President at Grey. Patton later became Global President of Young & Rubicam, followed by Global President roles at The Mill and MPC Advertising. Most recently, he was CEO of visual effects and animation studio Jellyfish Pictures.

Announcing the appointment, D&AD Chairman Tim Lindsay said Patton’s career has prepared him to lead the organisation, particularly at a time when the industry is undergoing “seismic changes”.

D&AD President Lisa Smith, who is also Uncommon’s Global Chief Design Officer, said the appointment reflects D&AD’s focus on the quality of work it stands behind, and its priorities around nurturing emerging talent.

Patton said D&AD plays a vital role in supporting talent and setting standards for creative excellence. He highlighted programmes such as Shift, New Blood and D&AD’s learning initiatives as important pathways to widen access and build the next generation of creative leaders.