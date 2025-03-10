Advertisment

0

Advertising

Dabur India consolidates media mandate with Starcom

The Publicis Group agency has been handling the account for about a decade and was entrusted with the mandate after a long pitch process that was initiated last year.

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Dabur
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Dabur India consolidates media mandate with Starcom

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India last week decided to consolidate its traditional and digital media mandate with Starcom, industry sources informed BestMediaInfo.

Dentsu X was handling the digital mandate for the FMCG giant for the last three years.

The Publicis Group agency has been handling the account for about a decade and was entrusted with the mandate after a long pitch process that was initiated last year.

The account size is pegged to be around Rs 300 crore, sources said.

Dabur Starcom dentsu X Media mandate
Advertisment
 