Dabur India consolidates media mandate with Starcom
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India last week decided to consolidate its traditional and digital media mandate with Starcom, industry sources informed BestMediaInfo.
Dentsu X was handling the digital mandate for the FMCG giant for the last three years.
The Publicis Group agency has been handling the account for about a decade and was entrusted with the mandate after a long pitch process that was initiated last year.
The account size is pegged to be around Rs 300 crore, sources said.