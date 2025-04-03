Curry Nation wins integrated communications mandate for JaiHind

New Delhi: Curry Nation, an independent integrated advertising agency, has won the integrated communications mandate for JaiHind, a departmental store chain catering to men’s fashion needs.
The mandate was won post the agency’s Unlimit workshop, which also resulted in the brand re-positioning itself to a ‘men’s mall’ from the previous ‘men’s only store’.
Curry Nation will manage the company’s community on digital platforms, ensuring unified brand messaging across multiple channels.
It will also work on brand personality and awareness, designing and executing campaigns, and tracking and analysing data from touchpoints.
Dinesh Jain, Chief Managing Director, JaiHind, said, “The process followed by Curry Nation of understanding our business inside out is something commendable. The thoroughness of the research across markets, understanding our operations, customers and the resultant ideas that were generated was an act of perfection. While we knew we were on to something as we went along with the flow, the conclusions made us see the whole being and not just parts.”
“Our aim is to excel in the garment and textile sector by consistently outperforming in terms of quality while staying equipped with the latest in fashion offerings that elevate the style factor for all customers, cutting across social and financial boundaries,” Jain added.
Nagessh Pannaswami, Founder, Curry Nation, commented, “The Unlimit workshop is one of our tools for the client and agency to acclimatise each other across functions and as the name suggests, to provide a platform for uninhibited breakthrough ideation on the business, the brand and the product. It ends with everyone taking home some food for thought on relooking at the business and the brand.”