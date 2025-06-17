Criteo and dentsu form global commerce media partnership

New Delhi; Criteo and dentsu have announced an expanded global partnership that will see dentsu become the first major holding company to implement Criteo’s full Commerce Media Platform stack. The collaboration is expected to support the development of commerce and performance media campaigns for dentsu’s clients across markets.

Under the agreement, dentsu will gain access to a range of AI-supported tools, commerce audiences, consultancy services and measurement capabilities from Criteo. In turn, Criteo’s network of retailers and publishers will benefit from access to additional ad spend from brands seeking to engage consumers on their owned and operated media properties.

“We want our clients to grow in the Algorithmic Era, and the integration of Criteo’s commerce SKU signals and product intelligence will help power our range of Next Gen media solutions,” said Clive Record, President Partnerships and Solutions of dentsu. “This is a transformational partnership which will provide new levels of intelligence and allow us to design for differentiation. We’re excited to harness Criteo’s advanced commerce solutions, audiences, AI and expertise.”

Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Retail Media at Criteo, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with dentsu and provide a holistic set of solutions that will propel commerce media momentum for its clients. An industry leading toolset, coupled with a comprehensive strategy, are crucial to maximize success in today’s environment, and our partnership with dentsu is a testament to the value that holistic commerce-driven technology platforms provide.”

As part of the partnership, the companies will combine their respective audience targeting capabilities. Dentsu’s global data and identity solution, dentsu. Audiences, will be integrated with Criteo’s Commerce Audiences, developed using what the company describes as the world’s largest open commerce dataset. The resulting combined solution will be available across Criteo’s demand platforms.

Dentsu will deploy various elements of Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform, including: