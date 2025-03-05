Creativeland Asia takes WinZO to court over trademark dispute

New Delhi: Creativeland Asia has initiated legal action against WinZO, the gaming platform.

The lawsuit, filed in the Delhi High Court, centers on a trademark dispute involving the phrase “Jeeto Har Dinzo.”

Creativeland Asia claims WinZO hired them for a brand campaign and signed an NDA on October 11, 2024, with an arbitration clause. Before finalising the agreement, WinZO allegedly applied to trademark the tagline "Jeeto Har Dinzo."

The company is seeking judicial intervention to protect its creative assets and prevent what it describes as unauthorised usage by WinZO.

The news reports state that the Court suggested arbitration, with both parties agreeing to appoint Justice Manmohan Singh, former Delhi High Court Judge, as the arbitrator to resolve disputes, including trademark and potential copyright infringement.

The Delhi High Court observed that since the proposal’s material is meant for IPL 2025 ads, starting March 2025 and airing soon, the arbitrator should treat this Section 9 application under the Arbitration & Conciliation Act as a Section 17 application and resolve it within five days of the order, as per the reports.

Neither Creativeland Asia nor WinZO has released an official statement regarding the lawsuit as of this evening.