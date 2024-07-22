Creative Technologists: Is it just another industry jargon?

New Delhi: Creative technologists are skilled translators, bridging the gap between these seemingly disparate disciplines to build experiences that are both innovative and captivating.

A recent study by The Conference Board highlights this growing demand, with 72% of surveyed CEOs reporting a need for a more creative and innovative workforce.

It is another thing to have a technologist who uses innovation to bolster creativity in their craft. However, for the advertising and marketing industry, yearning is for a creative mind who doesn’t shy away from technology to improvise their craft.

“In a traditional setup, creative and tech teams operate in silos; creative minds conceptualise while tech teams, often outside of the advertising setup, execute,” Rajneesh Bolia, National Head - Creative Technology, Ogilvy India.

While an organisation has separate departments to take care of the technological and creative needs, respectively, an ideal team yearns for a ‘creative technologist’ – a person with the right set of expertise to deal with the technical know-how of both these departments.

Some may dismiss “creative technologist” as just another marketing buzzword. However, Niket Kumar, Founder of Unconventional, iterated their significance beyond such assumptions.

Kumar, emphasised that there is real need for creative technologists but he sees them fitting better in“client-side setups. He said creative technologists must have a deep understanding of a client's business so that they can tailor their solutions to address the problems/opportunities sharply. It can be far more productive if they have real-time access to the client's digital ecosystem, business realities, Legal/R&D/Compliance processes etc. This can ensure the end product aligns with the client's overall marketing goals better and more seamlessly.

He highlighted that traditional advertising agencies often end up using technology or “digital” as a mere buzz word. Rather, they need to use it as a facilitator to know their audience better, come up with ideas and craft solutions that can cut through the clutter more effectively. He said he has heard of creative-tech agencies or such functions in agencies but yet to see consistent mainstream work coming from anywhere.

Exemplifying this demand for creative technologists is the rise of AR/VR experiences in marketing campaigns. A recent example is Gucci's use of AR to allow customers to virtually try on shoes - a campaign credited with a 25% increase in customer engagement.

With expansive AI integration across marketing, the opportunities are higher for giving way to creative technologists.

Bolia of Ogilvy said, “The two teams could work together in-house right from the ideation stage to push the boundaries of creativity and technology.”

This shall foster an environment of partnership and continuous mutual upskilling, he said.

“Technology has continually evolved, and those who innovate in its application are the ones who succeed. Utilising technology and being truly tech-enabled are two different things, and for a Creative Technologist, it's crucial to understand that it's not just about using tech but also about unlocking more outcomes with the technology available to them,” said Aabhaas Shreshtha, Founding Member & Creative, Talented.

He further mentioned how at Talented, milestones in their journey towards nurturing a team of creative technologists allow not only to enhance creative output but also to optimise creative processes.

So where do we find the ‘creative technologists’?

We cannot expect suddenly a team of ‘creative technologists’ to bloom when the seed has not even been sowed yet.

This means, that academics and curriculum create segregations that teach us to undermine the possibilities of such roles taking shape in real life.

Training forms another essential element, with two kinds put to work – on-the-job and off-the-job training.

When it comes to off-the-job training, industry leaders are addressing this gap.

Adobe recently launched its “Creative Technologist curriculum” aimed at equipping students with the necessary skills to bridge the creative-tech divide (source: Adobe Blog).

On-the-job training would involve providing resources for the employees to pick up pace with the evolving technological landscape, bit by bit.

However, the ultimate results of successfully nurturing a bunch of creative technologists would mean lesser recruitment costs, higher communication flow, and optimal turnaround for client offerings.

“Over the past few years, the line between creative and creative-tech teams has been increasingly blurring. Generative AI, like other emerging technologies, is a tool that both teams use to bring strong creative ideas to life. No doubt, GenAI is also helping enable a lot that was previously not possible,” said Bolia.

The importance of user experience in creative technologies is crucial for delivering value to clients and staying ahead in the industry.

Kumar emphasised the “suitability of creative technologists for client-side jobs.”

This basically means creative technologists with a deep understanding of a client's business can tailor their solutions to address specific challenges, budgets, and expectations.

They can navigate the client's digital ecosystem, navigate complex compliance processes, and ensure the final product aligns seamlessly with the client's overall marketing goals.

A better understanding of the possibilities that creative technologists can build for brands and campaigns, will only be reflected through real-life success metrics.

However, in the evolving digital landscape, the focus needs to shift from just the visibility of a craft, to also the process behind it. Metrics are a difficult zone to step into since there are no clearly established parameters or mechanisms yet.

“As agencies increasingly embrace this hybrid approach, the ability to deliver compelling, personalised, and effective campaigns will set industry leaders apart,” said Bolia.