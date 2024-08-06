Creative Monk’s CEO Bhushan Kummar seeks monetary aid

New Delhi: Bhushan Kummar, a seasoned veteran in the advertising industry with a long career across various agencies, has been diagnosed with motor neuron disease. This condition impacts the neurons and nerves that control voluntary muscles in the brain.

His family has reached out for assistance and support for his treatment and this fundraiser link is how you can help them raise money.

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-bhushan-kummar

His career

His journey in advertising began at Lowe (the erstwhile Lintas). In his words from his LinkedIn profile, “That’s where I learnt about how to create brands out of products. That was where I learnt that brands exist on ideas. That was where I learnt that a day spent without thinking of ideas, was a day wasted.”

From there, he moved onto Ambience, where he worked on brands including Parachute Oil (and variants) by Marico, TVS motorcycles and Good Knight mosquito repellent, amongst others. He called this progress in his career, the stepping stone to achieving a parental kind of instinct towards nurturing a brand and growing it.

He also worked with Mudra as the creative head for Big Bazaar, growing it from a small single store outlet to a retail player, a category leader.

He also worked at Interface as the Senior Creative Director of Mahindra.

He founded the digital agency, Bread, Butter and Jam in 2012 and advertising agency Creative Monk in 2014, for which he has been the CEO since.

Being a man of creativity, his belief has been that “Communication budgets do not create brands. Ideas do.”