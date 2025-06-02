Creative agency Tilt appoints Subbaraju Alluri as CEO, SEA

New Delhi: Integrated creative agency Tilt, a subsidiary of HM International Holdings, has announced the appointment of Subbaraju Alluri as Chief Executive Officer, SEA.

With over two decades of leadership experience in the marketing and communications industry, Alluri has a track record of building agencies and driving business transformation across diverse and fast-paced Asian markets.

In his new role, he will lead Tilt’s regional growth strategy, strengthen its integrated service offering, and deepen the agency’s presence across key Asian markets.

“We’re delighted to welcome Raju to the HM International family,” said William Chan Group CEO at HM International Holdings. “His extensive regional experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and strategic leadership make him the ideal choice to lead Tilt’s growth journey across Asia.”

Alluri added, “I’m excited to join Tilt at such a pivotal point in its evolution. The agency’s bold, integrated, and future-forward approach is exactly what brands across Asia need in today’s dynamic market. I look forward to working with the talented team to unlock new opportunities and build strong, enduring client partnerships.”