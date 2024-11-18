Crayons Advertising secures Maha Kumbh 2025 outdoor rights

New Delhi: Crayons Advertising has bagged the rights for the installation of advertising infrastructure and secured advertising rights for the Maha Kumbh 2025.

“This significant win underscores the Kumbh Authority’s unwavering trust in Crayons’ exceptional capabilities and proven success,” said Kunal Lalani, Chairman and MD, Crayons Advertising.

In Maha Kumbh 2019, Crayons partnered with brands like HUL, Colgate, LIC, Sprite, PNB, and Bihar Tourism, among others.

With an estimated 400 million devotees and visitors expected to attend, Maha Kumbh 2025 presents a unique opportunity to engage a vast audience.

“We are honoured to be part of this monumental spiritual gathering. Maha Kumbh holds immense cultural and religious significance, and we are committed to contributing to its grandeur by delivering exceptional outdoor advertising solutions,” Lalani said.

Raj Mohanty, Vice-President, Crayons Advertising, added, “Our focus is on creating visually stunning and functional installations that seamlessly integrate with the sacred environment. We aim to provide brands with unparalleled opportunities to reach a diverse audience and leave a lasting impression.”