Crayons Advertising joins Delhi Premier League T20 as co-owner of New Delhi Tigers

New Delhi: Crayons Advertising has announced its entry into the world of professional cricket by acquiring a stake in the New Delhi Tigers franchise through a consortium in the upcoming second season of the Delhi Premier League T20 (DPLT20).

The New Delhi Tigers will feature Delhi-based cricketers Himmat Singh and Prince Yadav as key players for the season. Both have prior experience in domestic cricket and are expected to bring familiarity and competitiveness to the squad.

Season 2 of the DPLT20 is scheduled to begin on 2 August 2025, with the Tigers playing their opening match on 3 August at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The tournament is organised by Perfect Pitch Events & Sports and has quickly established itself as a platform for regional cricket talent and local fan engagement. Following a debut season that featured over 400 male and 80 female players, along with high social media traction, the upcoming season is expected to attract more attention both on and off the field.

Crayons’ decision to enter the franchise cricket space aligns with its broader focus on community engagement and youth development. The company has previously launched initiatives such as the Crayons Academy for Skills and Excellence and recently opened India’s first Joe Root Academy. The franchise acquisition also offers Crayons potential access to media opportunities, including regional TV and OTT inventory, in line with its expanding presence in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector.

Speaking on the development, Ashraye Lalani, Director, Technology and Growth, Crayons Advertising, said, "Cricket is not just a game in India, it is a national obsession and a unifying cultural thread. By stepping into this dynamic arena through the New Delhi Tigers, we are bringing the same creative energy and purpose-driven focus that define Crayons as a brand. Our aim is to foster talent, ignite city pride, and offer cricket fans an unforgettable sporting experience."

As the DPLT20 prepares to return for its second season, the New Delhi Tigers will look to contribute to Delhi’s regional sporting landscape, with Crayons supporting from both a business and developmental standpoint.