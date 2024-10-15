Crayons Advertising appoints Rohit Thakkar as VP - Revenue and Growth

New Delhi: Crayons Advertising has announced the return of Rohit Thakkar as Vice-President of Revenue and Growth — marking the beginning of his second chapter with the company after his prior association as Vice-President from 2014-19 at the same place.

In his new role, Thakkar will focus on new client acquisitions and implementing strategies to boost business growth and revenue.

With over 22 years of advertising experience under his belt, he brings knowledge from his time at agencies like Mirum (formerly Social Wavelength), MX, and BMEG.

Kunal Lalani, Managing Director of Crayons Advertising, shared his excitement about Rohit’s appointment: “We’re delighted to welcome Rohit back to the team! His extensive experience and impressive track record will be key to driving our strategic goals and enhancing our company.”

“I’m excited to be back at Crayons—it feels like coming home,” said Thakkar. “I look forward to collaborating with this talented team again and pushing our growth initiatives forward,” he added.