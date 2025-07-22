Cosmetic brand HYUE appoints ZeroFifty Mediaworks as Agency of Record

New Delhi: HYUE, the colour cosmetics brand offering skin-first, cruelty-free, and vegan products, has appointed ZeroFifty Mediaworks as its agency of record.

The mandate spans brand strategy, integrated creative communications, and content design.

The company was co-founded by Unilever veteran Pradeep Banerjee and media entrepreneur Nabeel Kadri.

Its debut collection includes liquid lipsticks, gel and chrome nail paints, lip plumpers, and lip oils.

Pradeep Banerjee

“HYUE was born to bridge the gap between what consumers want and what the market offers. We believe beauty should be bold, clean, and credible,” said Pradeep Banerjee, co-founder of HYUE. “In ZeroFifty, we found partners who instinctively understand our ambition and have the strategic and creative sharpness to bring it alive across all brand touchpoints and channels of communication.”

Rajiv Chatterjee

Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder at ZeroFifty Mediaworks, added, “HYUE is not just another cosmetics brand. It is a cultural opportunity. It sits at the intersection of world-class product experiences and expressive beauty. Our job is to build a compelling narrative that gives HYUE mental availability, emotional relevance, and behavioural traction.”

Based in Mumbai, ZeroFifty Mediaworks was founded in 2024 by former leaders of Lowe Lintas. The agency positions itself as a premium consultancy focused on crafting distinctive brand meaning in a hyper-fragmented world.