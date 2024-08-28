Contextual advertising is 4x more effective at capturing audience attention: VDO.AI report

New Delhi: VDO.AI has unveiled its latest report on the transformative power of contextual advertising.

As the digital landscape evolves, publishers face the challenge of maintaining revenue streams while enhancing user experience. VDO.AI's Publisher Revenue Playbook provides insights into how publishers can leverage contextual ads to boost their revenue, with some seeing increases up to 5X.

The report highlights that 70% of publishers now value the brand control offered by contextual advertising.

Amitt Sharma, CEO of VDO.AI, stated, “Contextual advertising is not just the future—it’s the present. As publishers and brands navigate a world increasingly concerned with privacy, the ability to deliver highly relevant, non-intrusive ads has never been more crucial. Our latest report arms publishers with the strategies they need to thrive in this new environment, ensuring they remain competitive while maximizing their revenue potential.”

Akshay Chaturvedi, CBO, Supply, VDO.AI, added,“The evolving digital landscape demands precision in ad targeting and relevance. As publishers face increasing challenges, contextual advertising emerges as the cornerstone for driving both engagement and revenue. By leveraging advanced AI technologies, publishers can generate revenue opportunities by delivering ads that resonate with users, align seamlessly with content, and enhance the overall user experience. This Playbook empowers publishers with cutting-edge solutions that not only meet today’s demands but anticipate tomorrow’s needs.”

The report further delves into the evolving AdTech industry, emphasising that publishers who harness the power of contextual advertising can expect not only higher engagement rates but also increased user trust and loyalty.

Key Findings from the Report: