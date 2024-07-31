Consumer Affairs Ministry to release surrogate advertising guidelines in 2-3 weeks

New Delhi: In a major development, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) is set to introduce stricter guidelines for surrogate advertising within the next two to three weeks, a source told BestMediaInfo.

This step proceeds to have industries like liquor and tobacco being under the radar.

Current guidelines allow for promoting other products under the same brand name as the prohibited product, as long as they comply with existing regulations.

However, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has repeatedly identified instances of liquor brands exploiting this loophole to advertise alcoholic beverages under the guise of promoting unrelated products.

Earlier, DoCA Secretary Nidhi Khare had announced the development of elaborate guidelines to address surrogate advertising, as a part of their 100-days mission.

The Ministry recognised the evolving nature of marketing tactics and planned to incorporate public feedback.

DoCA has also signaled a tougher stance on enforcement with hefty penalties for violators. This initiative tackles several critical issues:

Consumer Protection: Protecting vulnerable demographics, especially children, from misleading advertising.

Level Playing Field: Creating a fair environment where businesses rely on transparent marketing practices.

Consumer Trust: Strengthening public trust in the advertising landscape as a whole.

The crackdown on surrogate advertising has undeniably reshaped the advertising landscape. While advertisers are now subjected to heightened scrutiny, necessitating more rigorous compliance checks, the creative teams are being forced to explore new avenues, potentially leading to more innovative and original campaigns.

Some brands, particularly in the alcohol and tobacco sectors, have faced revenue challenges due to limitations on advertising.