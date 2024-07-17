Consumer Affairs ministry fines Indiyaa Distribution Network LLP for misleading ads

New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry has fined Indiyaa Distribution Network LLP, a direct-selling firm in Indore, ₹10 lakh for misleading advertisements promoting its joint-pain-relieving product, ‘Dhuandhar Oil.’

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued the order as part of efforts to combat unethical practices by direct sellers.

According to the CCPA, Indiyaa Distribution Network falsely advertised that using the oil “makes you fit without any surgery or physiotherapy,” claimed it was the “world’s 1st hotstream joint pain relieving oil,” and asserted there was “no parallel to this product in the entire world,” promising quick relief from joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation.

The company could not substantiate these claims during the investigation and hearing.