Connect Digital appoints Fabian Cowan as Director to lead DOOH business

New Delhi: Connect Network Inc. has announced the appointment of Fabian Cowan as Director – Connect Digital to lead the DOOH business.

Cowan has over two decades of experience across OOH, DOOH, Radio, and Print.

Haresh Nayak, CEO of Connect Network Inc., commented, “I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Fabian for over a decade, and I’ve seen firsthand the depth, passion, and business clarity he brings to the table. His understanding of traditional and new-age media, and his ability to align creativity with commercial outcomes, make him the ideal choice to lead Connect Digital.”

Cowan said, “Connect Digital represents the future of how audiences experience media in real-world spaces. With Connect’s solid legacy in OOH and the Immersive tech platform powering our offering, we’re geared to build something transformational: at scale, and with accountability.”

Connect Digital’s proprietary AdTech platform, Immersive, is aimed at simplifying and improving digital out-of-home (DOOH) media operations. The platform consolidates inventory discovery, campaign planning, creative deployment, real-time analytics, and programmatic buying into a single interface.

Designed to serve as the DOOH innovation arm of the group, Connect Digital says the platform integrates contextual and audience intelligence with DOOH data to enhance planning precision and performance tracking. It also supports campaign automation, built-in analytics, and access to both private and open supply-side platforms (SSPs).