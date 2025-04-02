Colgate’s new Indianis Dentris campaign, a new-age reminder to change toothbrush

Mumbai: In a bid to alter the way the brand interacts with the audience without preaching, Colgate released their latest campaign. The ad film captures the idea of how most Indians use their toothbrushes well past expiration.

The campaign showcases visitors at Mumbai’s iconic Botanical Garden and Zoo marveling at the supposed new species of flower, Indianis Dentris and its intricacies captured in macro photography. There’s Social media buzz with theories about its origins, and Indians wonder about this botanical discovery.

In the end we see that delicate bloom is not a flower at all. Just an overused toothbrush, lurking in millions of Indian bathrooms.

“We were glad to see social media explode with reactions - shock, awe, self-reflection” said Juneston Mathana, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy, India.

Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited added, “The realization that millions of people were unknowingly risking their health with old toothbrushes wasn’t just a message, it became a provocation that stayed with our audiences.”

Watch the ad-film here: