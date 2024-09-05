Colgate launches all-new Visible White Purple toothpaste

Delhi: Colgate-Palmolive (India) has launched an addition to its Visible White range, the Visible White Purple toothpaste. This first-of-its-kind Purple toothpaste, contains Purple optic brighteners, which according to clinical studies, color corrects yellow tones in the teeth from the first use.

Speaking on the launch, Swati Rao, Director - Oral Beauty and Personal Care Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India), commented, "The beauty and grooming categories are growing fast in urban India. Millions of young Indians are adopting personal care products that help them present their most beautiful version. As pioneers of Oral Beauty in India, we understand the transformative role a whiter smile can play in your beauty journey. Staying committed to bringing science-backed innovations to our consumers, we are excited to launch the Visible White Purple toothpaste. The purple experience is visually stunning and you’ll love the instant shine it adds to your smile. The omni-channel campaign will ensure consistent brand experience across consumer touchpoints, with the aim to position Visible White Purple as a youngster’s ‘must-have beauty hack’, helping you to unlock an instant glow."

This new launch will be available across India through all major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and others as well as all modern trade chains such as Reliance Retail, Dmart and others. The product will also be available on popular quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto.

Harsh Shah, Managing Partner at VML, talked about the campaign, “It is rare when you get to work on a product that’s bound to revolutionize a particular category. Colgate Visible White Purple is one such game-changing product. It is at the cusp of beauty and hi-science and that’s what makes it a product worth talking about! The campaign aims to establish Visible White Purple toothpaste, which gives you a whiter smile, as the ultimate "glow-up hack". We will bring alive the color theory of ‘purple cancels yellow’ through multiple touchpoints, including influencers across beauty, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle.”