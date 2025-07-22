Coldplay’s kiss cam blunder turned into an adland opportunity

New Delhi: What was supposed to be a sweet, fleeting moment at a Coldplay concert quickly became internet gold, and then, a global case study in real-time marketing.

At the band’s Boston show, the camera landed on two smiling colleagues, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, prompting Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin to call them out with a playful “Oh look at these two…” But the pair’s visibly startled reaction, considering they’re not a couple, and both married, set social media ablaze.

The clip didn’t just fuel gossip or memes. It became a moment for brands to jump on with advertising opportunities.

Indian dairy giant Amul was among the first to weigh in. Known for its topical ads, the brand shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that featured its iconic Amul girl in a concert setting, reacting in mock surprise. The line accompanying the visual read: "Hum Tum ek camera may band ho!", a cheeky nod to the classic Bollywood track from Bobby (1973), cleverly tying into the kiss cam moment. The post was capped with the punchline: "Only scoops, no oops!"

Amul Topical: Couple caught on ‘kiss cam’ at Coldplay concert! pic.twitter.com/nI3UwathCm — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 21, 2025

Amul wasn’t alone. The internet’s reaction quickly evolved from laughter to layered brand banter, with companies across sectors using the moment to flex their creativity.

Frido, a wellness brand, delivered a witty jab with their take, "Bro could have just used our pillow and avoided all that embarrassment."

Bro could've just used our Cuddle Pillow and avoided all that embarrassment. 😭 https://t.co/HT6ZU9S3t1 pic.twitter.com/qKQQvduu64 — Frido (@frido_official) July 18, 2025

Hulu, in collaboration with Modern Family, turned the kiss cam into a moment of sitcom déjà vu. Their post highlights parallels between the real-life office awkwardness and classic family TV dynamics.





GlobeAir, a European private jet service, leaned into irony with a sharp caption,

"For when you need a quick getaway after a kiss cam moment gone wrong."

IKEA Singapore poked fun at the situation with a minimalist post featuring two teddy bears and the caption: “Don’t get caught… without these! Drama-free cuddles guaranteed.

Many more global brands and creators seized the opportunity, each adding their own spin and, in turn, fuelling the virality further.

While the moment may have raised eyebrows about the colleagues’ personal and professional lives, there was no doubt about its impact on advertising.