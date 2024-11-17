Coca-Cola unveils its first AI-generated holiday TV commercial

Coca-Cola has released its first television commercial, "Holidays Are Coming," created entirely through artificial intelligence.

Coca-Cola worked with AI studios Secret Level, Silverside AI, and Wild Card to employ AI technologies like Leonardo, Luma, and Runway. These tools facilitated the creation of the ad by generating visuals from text descriptions and other inputs, reducing production time and costs.

This approach also allowed for the generation of multiple versions of the commercial, customised for different regions and languages, showcasing Coca-Cola's red trucks lit up for Christmas in settings from snowy villages to urban landscapes.

The ad:

The reception for the ad has been polarised. Enthusiasts of technology have welcomed the innovation, appreciating Coca-Cola's venture into new marketing territories. On the flip side, there's been significant criticism from those who feel the essence of the holiday spirit, traditionally captured through human creativity, has been lost. "It's a beautiful example of technology, but it misses the soul," commented one viewer on social media platforms.

"It's not about saving money but doing more creatively," commented Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola's vice president and global head of generative AI, emphasising the speed and variety AI offers in content creation.

Coca-Cola's embrace of AI extends beyond the TV commercials. The company has introduced a campaign where consumers can scan QR codes on specially designed holiday cans to engage with an AI-driven Santa. This digital Santa not only personalises responses but also creates a unique holiday experience, merging physical products with digital interaction.

This step by Coca-Cola into AI-generated content might set a precedent for how global brands approach advertising. The efficiency of AI could reshape creative workflows, yet it also raises questions about the future roles of human creatives in advertising.