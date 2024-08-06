CNBC-TV18 celebrates ‘view from the top’ in latest print ad

Delhi: CNBC-TV18 has launched a print ad, aiming to establish its leadership and dominance on Budget Day.

In a front-page ad in The Economic Times, the Business news channel showcased a massive lead over ET NOW on Budget Day (July 23).

As per the latest BARC data, on Budget Day, CNBC-TV18 captured 91.2% market share, with ET NOW at 8.8% market share. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 22+ AB M | During FM's Speech, 23rd July (1100:1230 hrs) Wk 30’24 | 2 Channels considered)

In its 25th year, CNBC-TV18 put together innovative and standout coverage of the Union Budget post-elections under the theme of "Go for Growth". The channel captured expectations and recommendations from various sectors and industries to the finance ministry, reflecting the current economic climate and identifying the issues the government needs to address with shows such as the Budget Countdown series and Budget Townhall.

The channel’s performance and programming is helmed by a line-up of anchors such as Shereen Bhan, Latha Venkatesh, Prashant Nair, Sonia Shenoy, Surabhi Upadhyay, Nigel D’Souza and Parikshit Luthra. CNBC-TV18 also launched the Budget Buddy, an AI-powered tool that simplifies Union Budget jargon and concepts.



The ‘CNBC-TV18 Budget Box – Share Your Budget Wishlist for the FM’ initiative by the channel, aimed to provide a platform for citizens to express their hopes for Budget 2024 from the FM, with this Budget Box having travelled to multiple locations in Mumbai and Delhi across malls, PVR cinema halls, colleges and convenience stores.