New Delhi: Acclaimed advertising professional Chirag Sangai has announced the launch of Simple Agency, a new integrated advertising and marketing agency operating under the Loggerheads Group. The agency positions itself around clear, culturally resonant campaigns and simplified brand communication.

Joining Sangai in leading the agency are Hemant Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, with over 30 years of experience largely at Leo Burnett, and Biswajit Dhar, Chief Financial Officer, who brings 31 years of experience across technology and finance, including work at Ogilvy. The leadership team will guide the agency’s integrated advertising and marketing operations.

The agency has started with mandates for brands including Exo, Maxo, Pril, Petronas India, as well as campaigns for Vicks India and HCL Sports. Sangai brings over fifteen years of experience across digital and integrated agencies such as Blink Digital and Gozoop Group, working across categories including food and beverages, entertainment, and e-commerce. His portfolio includes campaigns for Tide, KFC, Dream11, Tropicana, Disney, Amazon, Zomato, Chivas Regal, Milton, ICICI, Head & Shoulders, Times Network, ITC Group, Dell, and Taj Hotels.

Speaking about the launch, Chirag Sangai said, “The strongest work today comes from ideas that understand culture, behaviour and context. When creative teams stay close to real human truths, the work gains momentum in culture and earns attention that cannot be bought. a Simple Agency has been built on this belief. Our focus is to help brands shape ideas that are sharp, honest and influential enough to move markets. The aim is to be a strategic and creative partner that delivers real outcomes through thinking that is simple, intelligent and culturally fluent.”

The agency plans to expand its team over the next year, hiring across creative and account management functions to strengthen its integrated capabilities. Its focus areas include ATL and BTL advertising, content creation, vertical production, digital channels, and AI-powered initiatives.