Cheil’s Chief Growth Officer Neeraj Bassi moves on

New Delhi: Cheil’s Chief Growth Officer, Neeraj Bassi, is calling it quits from the agency, according to sources. Having joined the agency in February 2023, Bassi will be ending his two-year stint very soon.

In his role, Bassi was responsible for Cheil India’s business growth and delivering work in the areas of creativity, media, data, retail, and activation. This was the second stint that Bassi had at Cheil. Before this role, he was associated with Cheil as the Chief Strategy Officer in 2016-17.

With more than 25 years of experience under his belt, Bassi’s expertise is in brand management, internal process transformation, and strategic management.

His career trajectory encompasses stints as Group Chief Strategy Officer with Havas and President of Planning at Ogilvy India. He has managed strategic responsibilities for brands like Cadbury’s Dairy Milk and Five Star, Voltas, Honda, HSBC, and Vistara.

Bassi has honed his degrees in communication and account management from MICA.