Cheil rebrands as Cheil SWA Group to offer end-to-end marketing solutions

New Delhi: Cheil announced its evolution into the Cheil SWA Group.

The newly formed Cheil SWA group is helmed by Carlos LimSeob Chung, President and CEO, Cheil SWA.

As announced recently Jitender Dabas is joining the group as the CEO of Cheil X and he will also steer the agencies that are under the Cheil SWA group. Mandeep Sharma has been named the COO, Cheil India to drive the business transformation that focusses on building customer experience and CRM practice across the value chain.

In a statement, the agency said that this transformation represents not just a structural change but a strategic expansion of capabilities to deliver end-to-end solutions across the entire marketing value chain.

The new structure enhances Cheil's ability to deliver value through seven specialized companies, each bringing distinct expertise while working in concert to provide holistic solutions in the areas of

Strategic Creative and Integrated Marketing

Digital Transformation and E-commerce Solutions

Data-Driven Performance Marketing

Advanced Content Production and Immersive Experiences

Retail Design and In-Store Excellence

Influencer Engagement and Social Media Amplification

Technology Development and Implementation

Cheil SWA Group companies

Cheil India, established in 2003 as Samsung’s dedicated agency, has played a pivotal role in the brand’s success in India by delivering integrated marketing solutions across creative, digital, retail, and strategy. While continuing to serve Samsung, Cheil has expanded its offerings through Cheil X, which caters to global and Indian clients with a unique blend of Korean precision and local market insight. The group’s expansion into Mumbai further reflects its ambition to lead India’s advertising landscape.

Under the Cheil umbrella, Experience Commerce drives digital transformation and has achieved strong growth through tech-enabled solutions, while CYLNDR offers end-to-end content creation with VFX and CGI expertise. The digital media and influencer marketing unit delivers performance-driven, tech-backed campaigns, and NewRx strengthens retail branding through design and innovation. Cheil GDC complements these efforts with real-time data analytics and automated marketing, making the network a powerhouse of end-to-end marketing services.

"Today's marketing landscape demands integrated thinking and specialized execution," said Carlos LimSeob Chung, President and CEO of Cheil SWA Group. "Our transformation into Cheil SWA Group is a natural evolution of our capabilities, allowing us to offer clients seamless access to world-class expertise across every touchpoint of the consumer journey."