Cheil India’s Experience Commerce wins social media mandate for Tata MenCan

New Delhi: Experience Commerce, the digital agency within the Cheil Network, has secured the annual social media mandate for Tata MenCan; a non-profit initiative by the Urology Disease Management Group of Tata Memorial Centre.
This mandate forms part of a CSR initiative by Western Refrigeration, one of the agency’s clients.
Tata MenCan is committed to raising awareness about prostate, testicular, and penile cancers while addressing stigma and gaps in care infrastructure. The program offers holistic support, including financial assistance, psychological counselling, rehabilitation, and skill development. With a vision to establish a Centre of Excellence at Tata Memorial Centre, Tata MenCan aims to advance early detection, treatment, and research in urological cancers.
This partnership aims to drive impactful education and awareness campaigns, ensuring that critical conversations around male cancers are normalised.
Experience Commerce will manage Tata MenCan’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The agency will lead strategic campaigns, develop compelling digital assets, and optimise social media outreach to amplify MenCan’s message and foster meaningful engagement.
“Tata MenCan is more than an initiative—it’s a movement to transform the way male cancers are perceived and addressed in India,” said MSR Murthy, Project Manager, Tata MenCan. “Through this partnership with Experience Commerce, we aim to reach wider audiences, break stigmas, and ensure timely support for those affected.”
Bhawana Daga, Vice-President - Growth, Experience Commerce, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with Tata MenCan, a cause-driven initiative that seeks to bring about a meaningful change in the healthcare space. Our aim is to amplify their voice and create conversations that matter, ensuring widespread awareness and engagement through innovative campaigns.”
“At Western Refrigeration, we believe in aligning our business goals with a higher purpose. Partnering with Tata MenCan reaffirms our commitment to building a sustainable future and supporting causes that matter. Together, we aim to create a lasting impact by raising awareness and fostering a healthier society,” added Sneh Thanvi, Marketing Manager, Western Refrigeration.
This collaboration comes at a critical time when the incidence of male-specific cancers is rising. Tata MenCan’s efforts to normalize conversations, educate the public, and provide holistic patient care will be amplified through strategic digital storytelling and community engagement. Together, this partnership seeks to break stigmas, educate communities, and support patients and survivors, paving the way for a healthier and more informed future.
Experience Commerce (EC), with over 16 years of industry experience, is a dynamic full-service digital agency dedicated to providing end-to-end strategic marketing solutions. This partnership underscores Experience Commerce’s commitment to creating campaigns that go beyond marketing to inspire change and make a difference.