Cheil India hires Sudhir Das as Senior Executive Creative Director

New Delhi: Cheil India announced the appointment of Sudhir Das as Senior Executive Creative Director. He will be responsible for overseeing the creative output of a segment of Samsung mobile business and Samsung exclusive stores.

In his current role, Das will be reporting to Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India and will be based out of agency’s Gurgaon office.

Das has been in advertising for two-plus decades, in agencies like Publicis, McCann, Leo Burnett and Dentsu WebChutney. His previous role was Group Executive Creative Director, Dentsu Creative.

Das has created advertising for brands including Coca Cola, Nestle, Apple, Google, Airtel, LinkedIn, Tanishq, ITC and Uber. Along the way, he has been part of campaigns like ‘Ras-Ras mein India’, ‘Me and Meri Maggi’, ‘Spicejet Democracy’, ‘Cardekho Back-Off’, ‘Airtel 175 Replayed’ and ‘Motorola Deep Connect.’

Chemjong said, “Das when you meet him, seems like a misfit in advertising. He doesn’t drink! Is not trying to run off to the hills/beach every chance he gets because he hates travelling! And he is a little anti-social, preferring the company of his cats more than the company of most people [but seeing the type of people surrounding us most days, I have begun to see the wisdom in it!].

But dig a little deeper and one begins to see the many reasons for the multi-award winning adman that he is. He is a gamer. A lover of all things tech. A self-professed nerd. An encyclopedia of advertising trivia. Plus a great cook! Not just in what he whips up in the kitchen but what he manages to concoct every time you sit down with him, for work or otherwise. Be it stories. Strategies. Interesting theories. And of course, great advertising ideas! We’re lucky to have him join the Cheil fold. All set to mesmerize us and our clients with his unique and interesting way of telling the brand story”.

Commenting about his appointment, Das said, “This is actually my second stint at Cheil. And it took literally a 15-minute conversation with Vikash to decide that I wanted to be back here. What really attracted me was the hunger to really explore the bleeding edge of creativity, and perhaps more importantly, this hunger was married to a scale and depth of integrated talent that actually manages to get things done. I have a feeling I’m really going to enjoy my time here.”

Sanjeev Jasani, Group COO, Cheil SWA, added, “I am happy to welcome Sudhir to Cheil India. He has a much-deserved reputation for being a creative maestro with a penchant for everything that is tech. His repertoire of work is amazing and eclectic in equal measures. I look forward to the unique perspective and ideas that Sudhir brings to the table, which will positively inform our campaigns.”