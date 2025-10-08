Chandana Agarwal exits 82.5 Communications

New Delhi: Chandana Agarwal, President for North and East at Ogilvy’s 82.5 Communications, has resigned after a 15-year stint.

She is currently serving her notice period. Agarwal said she has not yet finalised her next move and is evaluating opportunities.

At 82.5 Communications, she built the agency’s North operations and led marquee mandates across Havells, MG Motor, TCS, Lava Mobiles and Luminous.

Before taking charge at 82.5 Communications, Agarwal was Managing Partner and GBM Head at Ogilvy.

Earlier, she held senior roles at Dentsu Marcom and has also worked with Rediffusion, McCann and JWT.

Agarwal said, "After a rewarding 15-year journey, I am moving on from the Ogilvy Group. I'm immensely proud of what we've built and the work we've done. A heartfelt thank you to my teams, clients, and mentors. On to the next chapter!"