CereOne Media taps Yahoo DSP to deliver programmatic solutions for Indian advertisers

New Delhi: CereOne Media, a digital advertising solutions provider, announced that it has partnered with Yahoo Demand-Side Platform (DSP) to bring programmatic advertising solutions to advertisers in India.

Through this collaboration, CereOne Media will enable Indian advertisers to leverage Yahoo DSP’s suite of tools.

“Advertisers today demand greater accountability, efficiency, and transparency from their media investments. By integrating Yahoo DSP’s robust programmatic technology with CereOne Media’s expertise, we are empowering Indian brands to make data-driven decisions, optimise performance, and scale their advertising strategies globally,” said Deepak Karnani, Co-Founder and Director, CereOne Media.

Kenneth Koh, Head of Commercial Sales, Southeast Asia, Yahoo, added, “We’re excited to work with CereOne Media to bring more powerful programmatic solutions to Indian advertisers. With Yahoo DSP, CereOne can help brands navigate an evolving digital landscape—giving them smarter optimisation, premium inventory, and privacy-first identity solutions to drive real business impact.”

Harish Patil, Co-Founder, CereOne Media, added, “Partnering with both Yahoo and FreeWheel enables us to bring addressable TV to Indian advertisers. With premium inventory from FreeWheel and Yahoo ConnectID, our clients can achieve precision targeting and gain accurate performance insights to optimise their campaigns effectively.”