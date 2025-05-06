Centrick strikes Gold for Vespa at A' Design Awards with 'A Monumental Hello'

New Delhi: Centrick Marketing Solutions has won Gold for its work titled "A Monumental Hello" for Vespa (India) at the A' Design Award, held annually since 2008 in Como, Italy.

"A Monumental Hello" is a celebration of place, identity, and design. Through a vivid interplay of illustration and typography, this work reimagines iconic city landmarks using Vespa’s unmistakable colour palette. In doing so, it bridges Italian design sensibilities with the rich architectural heritage of India, creating a bold, artistic narrative to mark Vespa’s presence in each city showcase.

Reflecting on the win, Roy Menezes, Partner & Chief Creative Officer at Centrick, shared, "When design and aesthetics are at the heart of a brand, the creative process becomes not only effortless but joyful. It's why we chose design, not just as a career, but as a way of life. For the team at Centrick, design is never just a job; it's what we wake up and look forward to every single day. We're grateful to Vespa for being a brand that continually inspires us to design every day."

Centrick has maintained consistency by winning this design award for each of its retainer brands. It won with Kirloskar Vasundhara for Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication. It won with Lifelong for Website & Web Design. It won with an AI-driven Career Application Tool for Mobile Technologies, Applications and Software Design.



