Centrick elevates Roy Menezes to CEO, names Yash Chauhan CCO

New Delhi: Independent agency Centrick on Tuesday announced a rejig in its leadership structure as it looks to power its next phase of growth, elevating Roy Menezes from Partner and Chief Creative Officer to Partner and Chief Executive Officer and naming Yash Chauhan as the new Chief Creative Officer, the company said in a press release.

The agency said it has surpassed its five-year targets and is now setting more aggressive 10-year goals, backed by fresh investments in talent across motion design, 3D design, technology-driven image generation and user experience.

Roy Menezes elevated to CEO

Announcing Menezes’ elevation, Centrick Partner Vistasp Hodiwala said the move formalises a role he has effectively played since the agency’s inception.

The release said Menezes not only retained the agency’s core businesses but also built long-term retainers across newer verticals, including education, mobility, finance, fashion, engineering, logistics, corporate and commerce.

It added that the agency has delivered year-on-year profitability and generated 6x returns for investors, while maintaining Centrick’s culture and internal initiatives.

On Centrick’s credentials, the agency’s website describes Menezes as a creative leader who has spearheaded digital transformation goals and delivered award-winning work across interactive and digital campaigns.

Centrick was launched in 2019-20 by Roy Menezes, Vikram Gaikwad, Vistasp Hodiwala and Pushkarraj Mehta, positioning itself at the intersection of data, technology and creativity, as reported earlier.

Yash Chauhan to lead creative as CCO

Centrick has also elevated Yash Chauhan as Chief Creative Officer. In the release, Partner Vikram Gaikwad credited Chauhan for consistently lifting Centrick’s “visual quality and creative standards” and backing leadership through difficult industry cycles, alongside Malavika Shah, who has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Centrick has previously announced Shah’s elevation to COO, promoting her from Head of Interactive Content, as part of a broader leadership restructuring.

Centrick’s website currently describes Chauhan as the agency’s “Head of Aesthetics”, underscoring his role in defining and maintaining its design and visual output.

New creative director appointments

The agency has also strengthened its creative leadership with two appointments.

Zara Daruwala, who has been with Centrick since 2020, has returned from Spain after completing a Master’s in Graphic Design with a specialisation in Illustration and will take over as Creative Director – Art, the release said.

Nathan Fernandes, returning from Italy after completing a stint in Sports and Lifestyle Management, has been named Creative Director – Copy.

Centrick said the two appointments are aimed at bringing “fresh perspective and prowess” to the agency’s creative leadership.

Focus on the next phase

Gaikwad said the agency’s recent talent investments across motion, 3D, tech-led image generation and UX are intended to help Centrick exceed its newly set 10-year ambitions.

The reshuffle comes at a time when agencies are sharpening leadership benches to manage more complex client demands spanning content, brand design, digital platforms and emerging technology workflows, with Centrick pitching its next phase around capability depth and long-term client partnerships.