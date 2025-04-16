Central Square Foundation appoints On Purpose as agency on record

New Delhi: On Purpose, a creative consultancy, has been appointed as the agency on record for Central Square Foundation (CSF), a non-profit organisation working to ensure school education for all children.

Following a multi-agency pitch, On Purpose will drive CSF’s strategic communications.

Girish Balachandran, Founder and CEO, On Purpose, said, “This marks our second collaboration with CSF, reaffirming our shared commitment to shaping conversations and driving systemic change in India’s education sector. We’re thrilled to partner with them again, an inspiring, mission-driven organisation leading the charge to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive.”

Romonika D Sharan, Director, Policy and Communications, Central Square Foundation, said, “Finding a partner who understands the urgency of systemic reform and the transformative power of early learning was essential. On Purpose brings the right expertise, experience, and a deep understanding of our mission and landscape, making them the ideal collaborator to drive these critical conversations. We look forward to co-creating strategies that deliver lasting impact and improve learning outcomes for every child in India..”

Active in 14 states, with an FLN agenda in 11, CSF partners with state and national governments and key stakeholders in the education sector.