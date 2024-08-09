CEAT unveils Enduro park in collaboration with racer Shardul Sharma

Delhi: CEAT has announced the unveiling of its Enduro Park located in Leh, Ladakh. This park was unveiled in collaboration with CEAT’s newest member, Shardul Sharma.

Riders at the park will be given a host of comprehensively curated training programs that will provide personalised guidance for both novices and advanced riders.

In addition to the Enduro park, CEAT has onboarded Shardul Sharma, an enduro racer, contributing as a racer in enduro track design and training module development.

Lakshmi Narayanan B., Chief Marketing Officer of CEAT, said, "At CEAT, we take pride in leading the charge in fostering India's motorsports and off-roading culture. Our Leh facility exemplifies our dedication to nurturing the off-road riding community. We are thrilled to welcome Shardul Sharma to the CEAT family, whose journey from national champion to international racer perfectly embodies our 'Crafted for the Curious' philosophy. At CEAT, we champion curiosity and adventure, and Shardul's story illustrates the remarkable achievements possible with these values."

Sharma shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "Collaborating with CEAT is an important step in my career. CEAT's focus on innovation and quality matches my own goals as a racer. I am excited to collaborate with a brand that is as dedicated to performance as I am. Together, we hope to inspire new racers to follow their dreams with curiosity and determination."