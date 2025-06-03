CCI approves Omnicom’s $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) by Omnicom Group Inc., clearing a key regulatory hurdle for the global advertising industry’s most significant consolidation in recent years.

The approval, sought in March 2025, follows a comprehensive review of the transaction’s impact on competition within India’s advertising, marketing, and communications sectors. Given the significant market presence of both Omnicom and IPG globally and in India, the CCI assessed potential risks related to market concentration and anti-competitive practices before granting clearance.

With the Indian nod now in place, the merger has secured regulatory approvals across several key markets, including China, Colombia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The deal remains on track to close in the second half of 2025.

First announced in December 2024, Omnicom’s proposed $13 billion all-stock acquisition of IPG aims to create the world’s largest advertising agency network. The transaction received shareholder support in March 2025, with over 90% of votes in favour at both companies’ respective meetings.

The combined entity is projected to generate $25.6 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 professionals worldwide, spanning a broad portfolio of marketing and communications services.

Under the terms of the merger, IPG shareholders will receive 0.344 shares of Omnicom common stock for each IPG share held. Post-closing, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the merged company, while IPG shareholders will hold the remaining 39.4% on a fully diluted basis.

The unified company will retain the Omnicom name and continue to trade under the ticker symbol “OMC” on the New York Stock Exchange.