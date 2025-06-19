Carat India CEO Sanchayeeta Verma moves on

New Delhi: New Delhi: Sanchayeeta Verma, who served as CEO of Carat India, stepped down from the company last month.

She joined the Dentsu India media agency in July 2023.

Verma has close to 30 years of experience in the advertising, media and marketing industries.

Over the years, she has gained expertise while navigating through streams across media, content, data, and technology.

Before joining dentsu, Verma held varied senior management positions at WPP Media’s Mindshare and Wavemaker.

Her expertise has also been instrumental at companies such as Lintas Media Group, JWT, Kiwi TTK, etc.

Throughout her career span, Verma has worked across diverse categories including FMCG, durables, telecom, finance, retail, e-commerce, fashion, and lifestyle, servicing brands like ITC, Titan Company, Google, Tata Global Beverages, Myntra, Wipro Consumer Care, Nestle, GSK, Motorola, Kellogg’s, Ford, ICICI, Castrol, DTC, Nike, PepsiCo, to name a few.